Al-Ittihad have agreed to loan midfielder Faisal Al-Ghamdi to Neom for one season, a deal that hinges on a special financial arrangement between the two clubs. The newly promoted Roshn League side will not shoulder the player's full salary during the spell.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Al-Ittihad will cover part of Al-Ghamdi's wages while Neom pick up the rest, a key term of the agreement struck to complete the player's move.

Neom triggered the switch themselves, their management submitting an official request on 7 August to land the Al-Ittihad man for the campaign.

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Al-Ittihad studied the approach and gave it the green light. Al-Ghamdi now begins a new chapter with Neom, who are keen to bolster their ranks with players who already know the Roshn League and Saudi football.

Crucially, the deal carries no buy option, so Al-Ghamdi will return to "the Doyen" once the season ends unless all parties strike a fresh agreement.

By covering part of his salary, Al-Ittihad have shown just how willing they are to ease his exit. The 24-year-old needs regular minutes rather than a place outside the coaching staff's plans.









The move also explains why Al-Ghamdi missed Al-Ittihad's trip to Abu Dhabi. The club gave him permission to sit out the journey ahead of the clash with UAE side Al-Jazira in the AFC Champions League Elite play-off qualifier.

Faisal Al-Ghamdi joined Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023 from Al-Ettifaq. Two seasons ago he sampled the Belgian league, moving to Beerschot on loan.

This new spell with Neom is designed to hand him more game time and restore his standing in the Roshn League. His future at Al-Ittihad rests on what he delivers over the coming season.