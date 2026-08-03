Al-Ittihad close to sealing a Senegalese deal

Al-Ittihad are still busy in the summer market, chasing players who can add real value next season. Now they're closing in on a signing from Spain, with talks to land Senegalese midfielder Dion Lopy from Almeria reaching an advanced stage.

Special sources revealed to "Arriyadiyah" newspaper that the Saudi club have moved deep into negotiations with Almeria over Lopy, on a four-year contract, as they strengthen the first team ahead of the new campaign.

Talks between the two clubs have surged forward over recent days, the sources added, making the player's switch to "the Dean" this summer look imminent.

Fabrizio Romano, the expert on player and manager transfers in Europe, wrote on his "X" account: "Al-Ittihad reach an initial agreement with Almeria over the player Dion Lopy."

He added: "The value of the deal is 19 million euros, in addition to a clause granting the selling club a 10% share of the future resale value. The date of the medical has been set and the paperwork is being completed."

"Transfermarkt" put Lopy's market value at around 15 million euros, a figure that underlines his standing in the European market.

The 24-year-old only recently extended his Almeria deal until the summer of 2030. Even so, Al-Ittihad's management, chaired by Mohammed Al-Khereiji, are pressing on with talks to convince the Spanish club to sell.

Lopy joined Almeria in the summer of 2023 from French side Stade de Reims and has since nailed down a spot in the team.

Across various competitions, the Senegalese has racked up 105 appearances in an Almeria shirt, scoring four goals and setting up six more.

He started out in "La Liga" before spending the next two seasons in the second tier, "La Liga 2", where he remained a regular fixture.