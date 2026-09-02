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Al Hilal v Al Ahli : AFC Champions League Elite Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah competed for him: Al-Ahli snatch Kessié's replacement from France

Transfers
F. Kessie
A. Toure
Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh
Al Ahli
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah vs Al Qadsiah
Al Diriyah
Al Qadsiah
Côte d’Ivoire
Senegal
Saudi Arabia

"Al-Raqi" closes in on a new signing

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have moved closer to signing a new midfielder to succeed their former Ivorian star Franck Kessie during the current summer transfer window.

The club let Kessie go once his contract expired at the end of last season, and they have yet to bring in a direct replacement of the same calibre, despite adding Armenia's Eduard Spertsyan and Ukraine's Artem Bondarenko.

Reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri says Al-Ahli have already begun their move for Senegal's Alpha Toure, the Metz midfielder, in the current summer window.

Writing on his personal account on the "X" platform, Tavolieri explained that the two clubs are negotiating to finalise a permanent move for the Senegalese to the Jeddah side.

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Toure, for his part, has opened the door to a switch to Al-Ahli this summer, pending a final agreement between the two clubs.

It is not the first time the 20-year-old has been linked with the Saudi league. Press reports had already revealed that Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah wanted him during an earlier period.

He represents a golden opportunity for the Saudi clubs, and not only because of his outstanding form. At just 20, he would be registered as an under-age foreign player.

Metz are unlikely to price him heavily, either. The French club will request a fee ranging from 5 to 7 million euros, according to previous press reports.

The Senegalese midfielder joined Metz in the summer of 2024 from Generation Foot. He has since featured in 53 matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

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