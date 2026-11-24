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With Saudi clubs keen to attract global stars, an old saga involving a Moroccan star is back in the spotlight, as the upcoming winter transfer window could bring new moves.

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Achraf Hakimi is back in the transfer spotlight, with talk of Al-Hilal's interest in the Moroccan star resurfacing. Reports suggest the Al-Hilal hierarchy are weighing up a fresh attempt to sign the Paris Saint-Germain player, after the French club rebuffed their previous efforts.

According to Moroccan newspaper Al Mountakhab, citing French outlet "Sport", Al-Hilal's interest in the Morocco international is nothing new. The Saudi club made a serious push last summer, trying to persuade the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy to sell before the window closed.

Al-Hilal backed that push with a huge €120 million offer, hoping to wrap up the deal and land Hakimi's signature. The Parisian club said no. They preferred to keep the Moroccan full-back and refused to part with him despite the sizeable sum on the table.

That decision, according to the French report, reflected the thinking of Paris Saint-Germain's sporting and administrative officials. Sporting director Luis Campos and Spanish coach Luis Enrique recommended keeping the player, insisting he stay because he's one of the pillars of the team's sporting project.

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With the winter window approaching, Al-Hilal appear ready to test Paris Saint-Germain's resolve again after last summer's failed attempt. A return to talks doesn't necessarily mean the French club have changed their position or are willing to let their player go, the same source adds.

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Hakimi's contract makes the Saudi club's task harder still. The Moroccan full-back is tied to Paris Saint-Germain until summer 2029, which hands the French club plenty of control over his future. That's an extra hurdle for Al-Hilal should they decide to turn their renewed interest into formal negotiations.

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Doubts over Hakimi's future in Paris have grown recently. According to media reports in France, the player has refused to extend his contract beyond summer 2029, even though the Parisian club want to keep him for longer. Italian journalist and sports commentator Pierpaolo Matrone told "Defensa Central" that the Moroccan's entourage had managed to slow Paris Saint-Germain's push for a renewal, arguing it's still too early to settle the matter, especially as Hakimi last extended his deal only two years ago.

Matrone explained that this stance leaves question marks over the player's next step, with Real Madrid monitoring his contract situation , and pointed out that Hakimi, a product of the Spanish giants' academy, has never hidden his desire to wear the white shirt again one day. Matrone also didn't rule out that the delay could be linked to waiting on Real Madrid, and whether the Spanish club will move to bring back their former player. That competition would make life even harder for Al-Hilal's officials.

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