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Al Hilal v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Al-Hilal prepare a thunderous surprise for Al-Ahli in the clasico

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
O. Watkins
Saudi Arabia
Italy
England

A highly anticipated summit in the Roshn League

A press report on Thursday revealed that Al-Hilal are preparing a stunning surprise for their rivals Al-Ahli, in the match that will bring them together next Tuesday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as part of the Saudi Roshn League competition.

The Saudi Pro League had adjusted the order of Al-Hilal's next two matches in the competition, given Al-Ahli's preparation to play the Auckland match in the opening of the FIFA Club World Cup yesterday, Wednesday. "The Leader" will play the fourth-round match against Al-Khaleej next Friday, then face "the Refined One" (the third round) on the first of September.

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According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Al-Hilal's Italian coach Simone Inzaghi has drawn up a special programme for England's Ollie Watkins, aiming to have him ready for the Clasico clash against Al-Ahli.

Watkins, "30 years old", will fly into Riyadh by private plane on Friday evening, ready to be added to the capital club's squad.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Press reports on Wednesday said Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal had sealed the deal to sign Aston Villa's star Ollie Watkins during the current summer transfer window.

Transfers expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: "Breaking: Al-Hilal have now reached an agreement on all the details of the deal to sign Ollie Watkins, here we go".

He continued: "Exclusive details: Aston Villa have now accepted a final offer worth 58.4 million euros plus 2 million euros in add-ons for the English striker. Green light from Aston Villa and the player will travel to Saudi Arabia this week".

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