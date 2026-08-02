Al-Hilal are ready to make their move. The Saudi giants intend to lodge an official bid with Bournemouth over the coming weeks for 19-year-old Brazilian gem Ryan, in what could prove the standout deal of the summer window.

Brazilian newspaper "Globo" revealed on Sunday that the Zaeem have placed the teenager at the top of their priority list to offset the departure of his compatriot Malcom, who spent three seasons at the club before falling out of Simone Inzaghi's plans for next season.

According to Brazilian sources, Al-Hilal's board have already begun weighing up alternatives to fill the void Malcom will leave, while fielding the offers received for the 32-year-old.

His exceptional form since arriving in the Premier League at the start of this year, coupled with his standout displays for the Seleção at the last World Cup, has caught the eye of a host of major European and Asian clubs. Competition for his signature is fierce.

Ryan played four matches at the World Cup, three of them from the start, and provided one assist along the way. Those outings cemented his reputation as one of the brightest rising talents in world football.

For Al-Hilal, the youngster represents a long-term investment. His tender age, huge technical potential and room to grow all appeal, as does the sizeable fee he could command if sold on down the line, the Brazilian sources confirmed.

Club chiefs are now working out the ideal terms to prise their man away from Bournemouth, while putting together a tempting personal package for Ryan himself, ahead of opening direct talks in the period to come.

Everyone at Al-Hilal knows the deal demands a vast outlay, not least because Bournemouth paid 35 million euros to snatch the player from Brazil's Vasco da Gama in January 2026. Even so, the Zaeem have made clear they will not hold back for a talent of this technical and commercial value.