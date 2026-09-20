Al-Hilal legend: this player cannot be compared to Riyad Mahrez

Nasser Al-Shamrani hasn't held back. The former Al-Hilal and Saudi national team star tore into Francisco Trincao after Al-Ahli's defeat to Sundowns, blasting the Portuguese winger for the chances he squandered and insisting there's no comparing him with Riyad Mahrez.

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The criticism followed Al-Ahli's 2-1 loss to Sundowns, a match in which the team wasted a string of openings, particularly while chasing an equaliser.

Speaking on the "Doreena Ghair" programme, Al-Shamrani said: "Frankly, Trincao squandered many easy chances, and I do not know how he did that, because these matches need a decisive player." He stressed how much attacking players need to take their chances in the big encounters.

The former Al-Hilal star went further: "I cannot blame him too much, but he cannot be compared with Riyad Mahrez in any way." For Al-Shamrani, the gap between the two comes down to decisiveness and impact when it matters most.

Pressure is building on Trincao at Al-Ahli. His name has been tied since his arrival to the job of replacing Mahrez, a player who left a huge mark on the club and starred in their continental run.

Defeat to Sundowns has reopened the debate over whether Trincao can deliver in the big matches. Al-Ahli need a player who can turn chances into goals and make the difference when the small details decide it.