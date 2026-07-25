Al-Hilal fail to sign him: Al-Ahli close in on a new Saudi player

Al-Ahli have edged closer to signing a new Saudi player in the current summer transfer window, having watched their traditional rivals Al-Hilal fail to land him earlier.

Saudi journalist Khalid Al-Zahrani says Al-Ahli have opened official negotiations with Al-Ettifaq to sign right-back Radhi Al-Otaibi during the current summer mercato.

Al-Otaibi's contract with Al-Ettifaq expires at the end of next season, and Al-Zahrani reckons that could push the club to show flexibility over his departure rather than lose him for free.

Few right-backs in Saudi football rank higher. Al-Hilal tried to sign him during the last winter transfer window to make up for the departure of Portugal's Joao Cancelo, but they failed.

The 26-year-old started out with Al-Wehda, breaking into the first team in 2019 before moving to Al-Ahd the following season. From there he joined Al-Hazem, who loaned him to Al-Qadsiah and then sold him to Al-Ettifaq in the summer of 2023.

Al-Otaibi has nailed down a regular place in the Al-Ettifaq side over the past three seasons. He hit his peak last term, featuring in 25 matches and providing 3 assists.

Al-Ahli already have Ali Majrashi and Mohammed Abdulrahman at right-back, which raises a few question marks over what role Al-Otaibi might play next season.