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Joao Cancelo Social gfx/ Goal Arabia
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Al-Hilal escalate their stance over Cancelo's departure: a final warning to Barcelona

Transfers
J. Cancelo
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Barcelona
Portugal
Spain

Shirt number 20 sets the mood alight between the Leader and Barcelona

Al-Hilal's board have sharpened their tone in the Joao Cancelo saga, sending a thinly veiled message to Barcelona: the Portuguese full-back remains a Hilal player until further notice.

The Saudi capital club have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2026/2027 season, handing the 32-year-old the number 20 shirt. It's the same number he wore during his first spell with the club, and the one he wears for Portugal.

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Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that the move comes despite Cancelo's transfer to Barcelona nearing the finish line for around 10 million euros. The two clubs have all but agreed the details, with the player a target since the end of last season.

Cancelo made 23 appearances in a Barcelona shirt over the second half of last season, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He became a key figure in Hansi Flick's side amid Alejandro Balde's recurring muscle injuries.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Sporting director Deco and Flick both view the deal as a priority, and the German coach personally asked to sign him again after those standout displays. Some tax complications, though, have delayed the official announcement.

Al-Hilal, for their part, do not include Cancelo in their plans for next season. Having signed Mohamed Mahzari for 8 million euros to fill the same role, they simply want to recoup their investment after buying him from Manchester City. That explains the insistence on 10 million euros, the sum Barcelona are willing to pay for a player who knows the club well and can play on both flanks.

Cancelo returned to Al-Hilal training on 7 August, back from a holiday that followed his World Cup campaign and Portugal's round-of-16 exit against Spain. After days of individual work, he unexpectedly rejoined the group under Simone Inzaghi. Handing him the number 20 only reinforced the message.

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Confidence still runs high inside the Camp Nou corridors that the deal can be sealed before 1 September, with Cancelo pulling on the Blaugrana shirt for the third time in his career.


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