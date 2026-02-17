How to get Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad 2026 tickets: Saudi Pro League, Saudi El Clásico fixture dates, ticket prices & more

Al Hilal host Al Ittihad at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Saudi Pro League season, a meeting between two of the country's most decorated clubs that carries its own Clasico billing. Al Hilal head into the clash looking to bounce back after finishing runners-up last season, while Al Ittihad, the oldest club in Saudi Arabia, travel to Riyadh under new head coach Jens Wissing as they look to rebuild following a disappointing campaign.

Al Hilal and Al Ittihad have contested some of the most memorable matches in Saudi football over the years, and both sides possess squads capable of turning on the style. With Al Hilal boosted by the summer arrival of Crysencio Summerville and Al Ittihad still able to call upon Karim Benzema, this fixture promises star quality at both ends of the pitch.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Thu 17 Sep 2026 Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets

This Saudi Pro League Clasico is played at Al Hilal's home ground in Riyadh. As with most Saudi Pro League fixtures, exact kickoff time can be adjusted closer to matchday for broadcast reasons, so check the ticket link above for the latest confirmed details before you travel.

Where to buy Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through StubHub, which lists verified seating options for Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying online lets you browse available categories and lock in your seat without needing to rely on official club membership tiers or wait for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and Al Hilal's own ticketing channels, though for a fixture of this magnitude, involving two of the league's most successful and best supported clubs, official allocations tend to sell out extremely quickly once released, usually a week or two before kickoff. Booking ahead through the secondary market is strongly recommended for fans who want to guarantee a seat rather than risk missing out.

Given the quality on show, from Al Hilal's summer signings to Al Ittihad's continued reliance on Benzema, this Clasico is likely to be one of the most in demand tickets of the season, so early booking is the safest option.

How much are Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad tickets?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football overall, though prices for a fixture of this stature are likely to sit well above the league average.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 50 to SAR 90 through official channels. Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 1,500, while VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500 for high profile fixtures like this one.

On the secondary market, the cheapest available tickets for this fixture offer the best value entry point for fans who simply want to be inside Kingdom Arena to see two of Saudi football's biggest clubs go head to head. Given the profile of both sides and the history behind this fixture, prices are expected to climb quickly as the match approaches, so booking early is the best way to secure the lowest available price and the widest choice of seats.

Everything you need to know about Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad

Al Hilal, Asia's most decorated club with 70 major trophies to their name, finished as runners-up in the Saudi Pro League last season despite stringing together a remarkable 24 match unbeaten run in the league. Simone Inzaghi continues as head coach for this campaign, with the club strengthening further over the summer through the signing of Crysencio Summerville from West Ham, joining a squad that already includes Darwin Nunez, Theo Hernandez and Joao Cancelo.

Al Ittihad, founded in 1927, are the oldest sports club in Saudi Arabia and a two time AFC Champions League winner with a long history of major domestic honours. After a turbulent season that saw the club go through more than one change in the dugout, Al Ittihad turned to Jens Wissing, a young coach fresh off winning the AFC Champions League Two with Gamba Osaka, to lead the rebuild heading into this campaign. Karim Benzema remains the club's talisman, and a trip to Kingdom Arena offers Al Ittihad an early opportunity to prove their rebuild is on track against one of the toughest opponents in the division.

Competition: Saudi Pro League Home Team: Al Hilal Away Team: Al Ittihad Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh

Expect a fiercely contested occasion between two of Saudi football's traditional powerhouses, in front of a full house at one of the league's most modern venues.

Everything you need to know about Kingdom Arena

Kingdom Arena has been Al Hilal's home ground since February 2024, and is one of the most modern and technologically advanced stadiums in Saudi Arabia. Located in Boulevard City in north west Riyadh, the venue can house up to 30,000 spectators in its football configuration and features a retractable roof along with a four sided video screen suspended over the centre spot.

Stadium Name: Kingdom Arena Location: Boulevard City, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Home Club: Al Hilal Capacity: Approximately 30,000 Surface: Grass

Construction of Kingdom Arena began in mid 2023, with Kingdom Holding Company investing in the venue in exchange for naming rights, and Al Hilal agreeing to make it their permanent home. Beyond football, the stadium is also a focal point for the winter Riyadh Season entertainment calendar, hosting concerts and other major events throughout the year. Fans attending matches at Kingdom Arena can expect a state of the art matchday experience, with excellent sightlines and modern facilities throughout the venue.