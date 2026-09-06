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Al-Nassr v Al-Ittihad - Saudi Super Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Al-Fateh mock Ronaldo

Al Fateh FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Fateh FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
C. Ronaldo
D. Pereira
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

A moment from the Al-Ittihad match sparks controversy

Saudi club Al-Fateh joined in the mockery of the amusing moment involving the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo during his side Al-Nassr's match against Al-Ittihad on Saturday, in the fifth round of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo edged closer to his compatriot Danilo Pereira, who was reading a note sent to him by the coaching staff containing some instructions, and "the Don" tried to sneak a look at what it said.

Fans and analysts seized on the moment after the match, and the reactions poured in.

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Al-Fateh spotted their chance. The club posted a photo of Ronaldo and Pereira on their X account with a mocking caption: "For the curious." They then edited the note in Pereira's hand to show the details of a ticket for their next match against Al-Diriyah in the sixth round, set for next Wednesday.

Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

The spying did Ronaldo no good. Al-Nassr lost 2-1, stalling on 12 points in second place behind Al-Hilal on 15. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, moved up to 11 points and fourth spot.

Read also: The length of his absence is shocking: El Kaabi undergoes successful surgery

Read also: Video: "I will expose this league": Felix ignites the anger of the Saudis

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