Saudi club Al-Fateh joined in the mockery of the amusing moment involving the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo during his side Al-Nassr's match against Al-Ittihad on Saturday, in the fifth round of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo edged closer to his compatriot Danilo Pereira, who was reading a note sent to him by the coaching staff containing some instructions, and "the Don" tried to sneak a look at what it said.

Fans and analysts seized on the moment after the match, and the reactions poured in.

Al-Fateh spotted their chance. The club posted a photo of Ronaldo and Pereira on their X account with a mocking caption: "For the curious." They then edited the note in Pereira's hand to show the details of a ticket for their next match against Al-Diriyah in the sixth round, set for next Wednesday.

The spying did Ronaldo no good. Al-Nassr lost 2-1, stalling on 12 points in second place behind Al-Hilal on 15. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, moved up to 11 points and fourth spot.

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