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Al-Diriyah sets its sights on Al-Ittihad's player: the response comes quickly

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Al Ittihad
Al Diriyah
A. Alghamdi
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Will "the Tigers" agree?

Newly promoted Al-Diriyah have set their sights on an Al-Ittihad player, hoping to seal a deal this summer.

According to Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Al-Diriyah have lodged an official offer with Al-Ittihad for Ahmed Al-Ghamdi in this summer's window.

The 24-year-old, though, wants no part of a move. He is keen to stay put and continue his career at the club rather than chase a fresh challenge elsewhere.

He has left the door ajar to Al-Diriyah, but only on demanding terms: a salary far higher than the one he currently earns at Al-Ittihad, plus a long-term contract.

Al-Ghamdi could walk away from Al-Ittihad for free next summer unless the club renews his deal, which runs out at the end of next season.

Club Friendlies
Malaga crest
Malaga
MAL
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

The winger rejoined Al-Ittihad last summer after his loan spell at NEOM came to an end, and he impressed under Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao. He featured in 34 matches, scoring 3 goals and setting up 4 more.

Versatility is another string to his bow. The young Saudi can operate on either flank as well as in the playmaker role.

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