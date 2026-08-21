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Al Hilal v Damac: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Al-Deayea: Inzaghi destroyed the morale of Al-Hilal's duo!

Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
K. Benzema
Malcom
Saudi Arabia
Italy
France
Brazil

Explosive statements

Former Al-Hilal goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Deayea has fired an explosive broadside, pinpointing why so many of "the Leader's" players have fallen off. His verdict? A clear gulf between the coach and the team's stars.

Read also.. Video.. Benzema: I am staying with Al-Hilal.. and football is not just goals!

Al-Hilal have just won three matches on the bounce. Two came in the Roshn League, 4-2 against Al-Faisaly and 3-0 against Al-Feiha, with a 2-0 defeat of Al-Raed sandwiched in between in the King's Cup. Yet the criticism of the Italian manager keeps coming from experts and analysts.

Speaking on the "Dawrina Ghair" programme, Al-Deayea said: "I believe there is a big gap between Inzaghi and the players, as he has destroyed the mentality of some elements, such as Karim Benzema and Malcom de Oliveira."

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Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

He added: "The secret behind Malcom's drop in form is Inzaghi's poor handling of him, which is why he left the team, and likewise Benzema is not performing well, for the same reason."

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His parting shot centred on Benzema. "Benzema feels sad, as he wanted to be given the captain's armband like Ronaldo and other big players at their clubs, and currently there is a gap with the coach as I mentioned," he concluded.

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