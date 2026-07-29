Press reports have revealed how Jens Wissing, Al-Ittihad's German head coach, will manage the task of playing two friendly matches in a single day.

Al-Ittihad meet Spain's Real Mallorca at noon tomorrow, Thursday, before taking on their compatriots Malaga that same evening to wrap up the friendlies at their overseas training camp in Marbella.

According to Saudi Arabia's Arriyadiyah newspaper, Wissing will field his substitutes against Real Mallorca at noon before turning to his first-choice players for the evening clash with Malaga.

Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar is expected to feature in one of the two matches. He joined the camp recently, after ending the holiday he was granted following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

Also involved will be the duo of Muhannad Al-Shanqiti and George Ilyenikhna, both back from the injuries that ruled them out of the previous friendly against Las Palmas.

Al-Ittihad have already played two friendlies at their Spanish camp, which began in the middle of this July. They beat South Africa's Orlando Pirates 3-2 in the first and Spain's Las Palmas 2-1 in the second.

Neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ahli did much the same yesterday, Tuesday, packing two matches into one day at their camp in Austria. Their substitutes lost the first 0-2 to Portugal's Portimonense, before their first-choice side drew 1-1 with England's Fulham.