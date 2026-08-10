Al Ahly opens the door for a return: an official offer brings Kessié back into focus!

The Saudi newspaper "Okaz" has revealed a fresh move by Al-Ahli to bring back one of their most prominent former players. The club's management have submitted an official offer to complete the deal during the current window, a step aimed at bolstering the midfield before the new season kicks off.

Al-Ahli want to sign Ivorian Franck Kessié for one season, according to the report, in an attempt to lure the player back a short while after his departure. The team need a midfielder who brings experience, physical strength and the ability to perform multiple roles.

A huge salary and an extension clause

The details reveal Al-Ahli have offered Kessié an annual salary of 10 million euros, plus a clause granting the club priority to extend the contract for an additional season. It reflects just how serious the management are about bringing the player back and putting together a package tempting enough to lure him to Jeddah.

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Kessié has become a free agent following the end of his contract with his former club. That hands Al-Ahli the chance to act directly, without having to negotiate a transfer fee with another club.

Previous experience with Al-Ahli

The Ivorian knows the atmosphere at Al-Ahli well. He has worn the shirt before and delivered standout performances during his time with the club, which makes his return far less of a gamble than signing a new face who would need time to settle into the team and the league.









Al-Ahli's management want to tap into the Ivorian's experience quickly. The team are chasing domestic and continental titles this season, and they need players who can handle the pressure of the big occasions.

All of this confirms Al-Ahli are still hunting for strong solutions in midfield. The holding role has become one of the most pressing files to reinforce, with the club determined to build a more balanced squad before the campaign begins.