Al-Ahly coach: Mendy saved us, and this is my response to Demiral's anger

Dutchman Marino Pusic, the head coach of Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, said the tools for execution matter more than ideas, and he praised his players for applying what they had trained on against Auckland.

Al-Ahli beat New Zealand's Auckland FC 1-0 on Wednesday evening in Jeddah in their first match of the Intercontinental Cup. The win sets up a clash with South Africa's Sundowns to decide the champion of Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, published by "Arriyadiyah", the Dutch coach said: "The players executed everything they had trained on, they are now in a good position, and ideas in football are not everything, but the most important thing is the tools, and we have suitable tools to apply any tactic."

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Asked about the summer signings, he replied: "I am very happy with all the players today, we are not sure about the future, but I am happy with those who are with me currently."

Pusic admitted his team fell short in the first half against Auckland. "Mendy saved us on more than one ball," he said.

"In the second half we performed better and deserved the win, everyone put in a distinguished performance, they attacked and defended as one team," he continued.

The coach also flagged the gap in quality between Auckland and the sides of the Saudi Roshn League. He explained that he builds a general picture before matches and leaves nothing to chance, while giving his players room to make some decisions during play.

Quizzed about Turkish defender Merih Demiral's frustration at being substituted, the Dutchman said: "There was no problem at all in substituting the players, just a misunderstanding."

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