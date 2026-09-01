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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Al-Ahly announces official decision on Mostafa Shobier's future

Transfers
Al Ahly SC vs Smouha SC
Al Ahly SC
Smouha SC
Premier League
M. Shobeir
Egypt

He received several offers after taking part in the World Cup

Al Ahly of Egypt confirmed on Tuesday that goalkeeper Mostafa Shobier has extended his contract, settling the debate over his future after a raft of offers followed his appearance for Egypt at the last World Cup.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Al Ahly said in an official statement: "Mostafa Shobier, goalkeeper of the club's first football team, extended his contract with Al Ahly until 2029 following today's training session."

The statement added: "This came during the meeting that brought the player together with Dr Essam Serag, head of the contracts sector, who completed all the administrative and financial procedures in accordance with the club's rules in this regard. This was in full coordination with captain Wael Gomaa, the director of football. The player expressed his happiness at extending his contract and continuing his journey with Al Ahly over the coming years."

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Shobier's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current season. Talks between the two sides ran through recent months before they struck an official agreement.



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