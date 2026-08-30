Ajax win by a big margin at Telstar after a sluggish start

Ajax won 0-4 away at Telstar in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie on Sunday. The Amsterdammers laboured badly before the break, but still pulled clear through goals from Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Tolu Arokodare and substitute Marcos Leonardo.

Dies Janse came into the starting XI for Youri Baas, while Oscar Gloukh operated from the left. Míchel Sánchez's side saw plenty of the ball from the start but did little with it. The tempo was low, and Telstar kept the visitors away from goal without too many problems.

As the first half wore on, the home side began to offer more. After 27 minutes, Telstar won a corner when Janse blocked a cross from Jelani Seedorf, and Rui Mendes then fired wide on the turn. By that stage, Ajax had still not created a serious chance.

Then Ajax struck with their first real opening after 37 minutes. Berghuis whipped in a dangerous corner and Klaassen bundled in the 0-1 from close range. Soon after, Gerald Alders had a go from distance for Telstar, but Marc ter Stegen saved it.

Just before half-time, Ajax thought they had a second. Gloukh slipped a subtle pass through to Julian Brandt, who lifted the ball beautifully over Ronald Koeman junior. The German had strayed narrowly offside, though, and after a VAR check the goal was definitively disallowed.

Early in the second half, Telstar were handed a huge chance to equalise. Alders robbed the casual Jorthy Mokio and sent Mendes through, but Ter Stegen kept out the 1-1 with a good save. A few minutes later, Mendes shot wide again, and Ajax then seized control in a flash.

Berghuis made it 0-2 in the 56th minute, beating Tyrone Owusu after a quick counter-attack before finishing right-footed. Four minutes later it was 0-3. Koeman junior gave the ball straight to Klaassen, Berghuis teed up Arokodare, and the striker finished. Berghuis had now driven Ajax's lead with one goal and two assists.

Late on, Sánchez sent on Abdellah Ouazane, Youri Baas, Oliver Edvardsen and Marcos Leonardo among others, while Joffre Torrents, who arrived from FC Barcelona, also made his Ajax debut off the bench.

Leonardo added the fourth in the 78th minute after Koeman junior failed to deal properly with a shot from Ouazane, and the Brazilian followed up after a weak first effort. Ajax eventually wrapped up a comfortable win in Velsen-Zuid, despite an extremely difficult first half.