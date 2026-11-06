Menno Geelen will leave Ajax on 1 April 2027, the Amsterdam club announced on Friday. The decision followed talks with the Supervisory Board (RvC). Geelen has been with Ajax since 2019 and previously worked as commercial director.

To find Geelen's successor, Ajax's Supervisory Board will appoint an external agency. The board of directors are confident a new managing director will be in place at the Johan Cruyff ArenA before 1 April next year.

"Working for Ajax has always been an honour. After more than sixteen years, it is time for me to take the next step. I am grateful for the wonderful roles I have been able to fulfil here. The Supervisory Board and I began talks well in advance about my expiring contract and the future. They were good discussions, which ultimately led to this decision. Announcing it now gives us time to find a successor," Geelen explained on the club's website.

"I have learned a lot here, and together we have achieved a great deal at Ajax over all those years," said the proud executive. "There are so many wonderful memories and, of course, less pleasant things have happened too. But for now, what matters most to me is that this season brings success on the pitch and that the club can make further progress. In any case, I will continue to do everything I can over the coming months to contribute to that."

"Menno has done a great deal for the club," said chairman Lesley Bamberger on behalf of the Supervisory Board. "He helped steer the club through difficult periods when he was asked to take on the role of managing director. Throughout, he has always been loyal to Ajax."

Next matches TWE Eredivisie 08:30 AJX

"Our task as the Supervisory Board is to find a good successor who fits the club's continued development. We have agreed with Menno that he will work with us to ensure a careful handover, so that the new managing director can work alongside the other board members towards a sustainable and successful future for the club," Bamberger concluded on the Ajax website.