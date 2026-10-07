Kasper Dolberg will not play again this season. Ajax have announced that the 29-year-old forward has torn his cruciate ligament and already undergone surgery.

The Denmark international earned his first call-up in almost a year during this break, but he was unable to complete his return.

He picked up the knee injury in training. At first, the full extent of the damage was unclear, but it has now been confirmed as a cruciate ligament injury.

On Tuesday, Dolberg underwent surgery in Copenhagen. "The operation went well," the striker said via Ajax's official channels. "Of course I'm pleased about that, although this injury is a huge setback."

"Over the coming period I have to focus fully on my recovery. I will return to Amsterdam soon to continue my rehabilitation there."

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 15:00 NEC

Under new head coach Míchel Sánchez, Dolberg made nine appearances for Ajax this season. He scored three goals and also provided three assists.

For the time being, Ajax will therefore have to rely on his two rivals: Tolu Arokodare is already in decent form, while Marcos Leonardo has yet to convince.