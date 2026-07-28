Ajax see talent leave after eleven years

Zakaria Ouazane is leaving Ajax, as he revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf reported on Monday that the brother of Abdellah Ouazane, who is currently making a big impression in pre-season, will join the joint youth academy of FC Twente and Heracles Almelo.

"After eleven wonderful years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to the club that has been much more to me than just a place to play sport. What began with a nine-year-old boy stepping onto the pitch full of enthusiasm grew into a period full of valuable experiences, friendships and wonderful memories that I will cherish forever," the departing striker writes on Instagram.

In his farewell message, Zakaria Ouazane says: "This decision was certainly not easy, as Ajax have always been an important part of my life. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years - from coaches and team-mates to the staff. You have all contributed to my development, both on and off the pitch, and helped me grow as a person."

He adds: "Ajax will always hold a special place in my heart and I look back with great gratitude on the time I spent here. I wish the club and everyone involved all the very best for the future."

Last season, Zakaria Ouazane made 13 appearances for Jong Ajax in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, partly due to frequent injury problems. He scored one goal.