Zakaria Ouazane is leaving Ajax, as he confirmed on Tuesday in a post on Instagram. Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf reported on Monday that the brother of Abdellah Ouazane, who is currently making a big impression in pre-season, will join the youth academy shared by FC Twente and Heracles Almelo.

"After eleven wonderful years, the time has come for me to say goodbye to the club that has meant far more to me than just a place to play sport. What began with a nine-year-old boy stepping onto the pitch full of enthusiasm grew into a period full of valuable experiences, friendships and wonderful memories that I will cherish forever," the departing striker writes on Instagram.

"This decision was certainly not easy, as Ajax have always been an important part of my life," Zakaria Ouazane emphasises in his message of thanks. "I want to thank everyone who has supported me over the years - from coaches and team-mates to the staff. All of you have contributed to my development, both on and off the pitch, and helped me grow as a person."

"Ajax will always hold a special place in my heart and I look back with great gratitude on the time I spent here. I wish the club and everyone involved all the very best for the future," the Ajax player concludes in his message to the club's supporters.

Last season, Zakaria Ouazane made 13 appearances for Jong Ajax in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, partly because of persistent injury problems. He scored once.

Last year, the forward looked set for a move to Real Madrid, but the deal did not go through. His contract with Ajax ran until the summer of 2027.