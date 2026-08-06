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Jeroen van Poppel

Translated by

Ajax see €10 million man as important alternative to Noa Lang

Transfers
Ajax
N. Adedeji-Sternberg
Genk

Ajax are considering a quick move for Noah Adedeji-Sternberg. According to transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the 21-year-old KRC Genk winger is again being viewed as a possible successor to Mika Godts, who is attracting strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Adedeji-Sternberg initially looked to be on his way to Club Brugge, but the Belgian giants have since opted for a different wide attacker. Blauw-Zwart have reached an agreement with RCD Mallorca over the arrival of Jan Virgili and are therefore dropping out of the race for the Genk player.

Club Brugge are reportedly paying around twelve million euros for the 20-year-old Spaniard. Virgili is travelling to Belgium for his medical before signing a contract until mid-2030 at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

That leaves Ajax with a clearer run at Adedeji-Sternberg. "One to keep an eye on," Tavolieri writes about the Amsterdam club's interest, with Ajax having previously been linked to the lightning-quick Belgian.

Genk reportedly want around ten million euros for Adedeji-Sternberg. Last season, the Belgian made 37 official appearances, scoring once and providing three assists.

Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle crest
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
First Division A
Zulte Waregem crest
Zulte Waregem
ZUL
Genk crest
Genk
GNK

Comfortable on both the left and right flank, Adedeji-Sternberg fits the profile of the attacker Ajax want if Godts does leave for Paris.

According to De Telegraaf, PSG are preparing an improved bid of 50 to 55 million euros for Godts. Ajax firmly rejected an opening offer of 40 million euros plus five million euros in bonuses.

Meanwhile, Ajax are said to be looking for a transfer fee of around 60 to 65 million euros. To get the maximum out of the negotiations, the Amsterdam club have enlisted the help of leading Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes.

Godts is also said to have already personally agreed a contract with PSG until mid-2031 or 2032. Alongside Adedeji-Sternberg, Noa Lang is also being mentioned as a possible replacement, but the Napoli attacker would cost far more, with a price tag of around 25 million euros.

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