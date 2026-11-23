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Ajax are close to agreeing a five-season main sponsorship deal with ABN Amro. Club reporter Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf reported the news on Tuesday, citing sources close to the club. Shortly afterwards, Ajax confirmed the talks but did not comment on the figures involved.

The bank will pay €12 million per season, including bonuses. That puts the total value of the deal at €60 million.

ABN Amro were previously Ajax's main sponsor between 1991 and 2008. The bank currently sponsor the club's Saturday amateur team and women's football.

Both parties intend to finalise the deal on Tuesday. The partnership could be officially announced as early as Wednesday.

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"That would bring an end to a months-long search for a new main sponsor, during which talks were held with several major parties," writes Verweij.

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ABM Amro are eager to return to Ajax's shirt. Their name was on it when the Amsterdam club won the UEFA Cup in 1992 and the Champions League in 1995.

It looks set to be Menno Geelen's final act. The managing director recently said he wants to leave Ajax on 1 April 2027 after years working for the club.

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Ziggo have been Ajax's main sponsor since 1 January 2015. Ajax's partnership with the cable giant will end in the summer of 2027.

Not long after Verweij broke the news, Ajax confirmed the talks with ABN Amro. "Ajax and ABN AMRO are in advanced talks over the main sponsorship, starting next season. Last summer, Ajax announced that Ziggo would cease to be the club's main sponsor at the end of this season," read the club's brief statement.