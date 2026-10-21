Ajax face Atalanta in the Conference League on Thursday. Míchel Sánchez will make several changes after Sunday's 2-5 win over FC Groningen, Voetbalzone predicts. The match at the Johan Cruyff ArenA kicks off at 21:00, with live coverage on Ziggo Sport Select.

Back in training, Steven Berghuis and Daley Blind are still unavailable against Atalanta. Anton Gaaei, Simon Adingra, Caio Henrique and Oliver Edvardsen are also still recovering from injuries.

On Thursday, Marc ter Stegen starts in goal and Thilo Kehrer returns at right-back. Owen Wijndal starts again at left-back, with Youri Baas and Aaron Bouwman at the heart of the Amsterdam side's defence.

Sofyan Amrabat provides the defensive cover in Ajax's midfield. Davy Klaassen also starts after playing as a withdrawn right winger against Groningen, while Julian Brandt provides the attacking impetus in midfield.

On the right of the attack, Oscar Gloukh gets the nod ahead of Viktor Tsygankov. Abdellah Ouazane starts on the left flank, while Tolu Arokodare replaces Marcos Leonardo as the central striker against Atalanta.

Ajax took confidence from that comprehensive win in Groningen. Atalanta fought back strongly against AC Milan on Sunday but left the San Siro with a 3-2 defeat.

Predicted Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Kehrer, Baas, Bouwman, Wijndal; Brandt, Amrabat, Klaassen; Gloukh, Tolu, Ouazane.