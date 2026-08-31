Ajax receive this loan fee for Youri Regeer

Youri Regeer's transfer to Werder Bremen is all but complete. The 23-year-old midfielder passed his medical on Monday afternoon and signed for the German club, Johan Inan of Algemeen Dagblad reports on X.

Ajax will officially announce the loan deal with an option to buy soon, according to the reporter. Inan also reports that the Amsterdam club will receive €200,000 up front in 'a small loan fee' from Werder Bremen.

On Sunday, it was already announced that Ajax and Werder Bremen had reached a final agreement over Regeer's temporary move. The Germans will also cover the midfielder's full salary during the loan period, De Telegraaf had already reported.

Werder Bremen have also secured an option to buy for €5 million. If the Bundesliga club decide to trigger that option, Regeer could still end up bringing Ajax a significant fee.

Ajax brought Regeer back from FC Twente in January 2025 for €4.5 million. Soon after his return, the Amsterdam club's academy product got injured, and his second spell at the Johan Cruyff ArenA never really took off.

Under Fred Grim and Oscar Garcia, Ajax regularly used Regeer as a holding midfielder and gave him plenty of playing time. He also initially started in that role under Míchel Sánchez, but he was unable to convince sufficiently there.

Now, with the arrival of Sofyan Amrabat, Regeer's prospects have shrunk further. Jordi Cruijff would have preferred a permanent sale, according to De Telegraaf, but a loan with an option to buy ultimately proved the best achievable outcome.

Regeer is still under contract at Ajax until mid-2029 and has so far made 57 official appearances for the first team, scoring twice and providing five assists.