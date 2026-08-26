Ajax reach agreement with Tsygankov: this is the transfer fee for the forward

Ajax have reached a verbal agreement with Viktor Tsygankov, De Telegraaf reported on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Ukraine winger is set to sign a three-year contract in Amsterdam.

He still has a few issues to resolve with Girona. Lawyers, the agent and both clubs are currently working on the paperwork for the deal, which runs until mid-2029.

Ajax had already reached an agreement in principle with Girona over the transfer of the wide player, who previously worked with coach Míchel. The Spanish club will receive just under five million euros and retain part of the transfer rights.

Earlier this week, the Ukrainian outlet TaToTake reported a fee of between 3 and 3.5 million euros. Cadena SER put the transfer fee for Ajax's new signing at 4.5 million euros.

TaToTake also reported that Tsygankov wants to force through a sell-on percentage for Dynamo Kyiv in his transfer to Ajax.

That is because the Ukrainian club miss out on a sell-on percentage from the €3.5 million transfer from Girona to Ajax. The agreement between Girona and Kyiv stated that the sell-on percentage would only apply to a fee of five million or more.

Able to play on both flanks in attack, Tsygankov could yet make his debut against Telstar this weekend. If not, his baptism of fire will come a week later against PSV, who wanted to sign the attacker a few years ago.

"He is a very good player with an unprecedented work ethic. He can be a huge asset for us as a team. He will be easy to fit in and is good at finishing chances. He is also a powerful player with plenty of depth," Míchel said at a press moment on Wednesday.