Ajax reach agreement in Spain and unveil winger

Ajax and Espanyol have reached an agreement over the loan deal for Leo Salazar. The 19-year-old left-footed winger will play in Amsterdam on loan until the end of the season. Ajax have reportedly secured an option to buy for one million euros, and Salazar will link up with Jong Ajax immediately.

Salazar came through Espanyol's youth academy. The Spain youth international has played for the Catalan club's second team over the past two seasons.

At Jong Ajax, the still young and inexperienced Salazar must be given time to continue his development and eventually make the step up to the first team.

De Telegraaf had already reported on Tuesday that technical director Jordi Cruijff was working on a loan move for Salazar. A day later, the attacker has signed a loan contract in Amsterdam.

Viewed very much as a long-term talent, Salazar could make his debut for Jong Ajax on Friday when they visit Almere City FC in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

Under contract at Espanyol for another two seasons, the loanee has made 43 appearances for the B team so far. Salazar has not yet been given any playing time in the first team.

Ajax are also working on the arrival of Simon Adingra, a 24-year-old winger from Sunderland. According to Sky Sports, the Amsterdam club want to put the 24-year-old Sunderland winger, who had to miss the start of the Premier League season due to an injury, through another medical.