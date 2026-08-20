Ajax are no longer in the race for Noa Lang. The Amsterdam club have definitively dropped out, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

Lang looks set to leave Napoli this summer. The Dutch forward spent the past six months on loan at Galatasaray, with the Turkish club still interested.

Galatasaray are looking at other options first, though, and that now leaves Lang likely to join Atalanta, who are also keen.

Di Marzio says the Bergamo club are in the strongest position to sign the Netherlands international. He had previously reported that Atalanta had made enquiries about taking him on loan from Napoli.

Ajax had been looking at Lang as a possible replacement for Mika Godts. The Belgian joined Paris Saint-Germain last week for just over fifty million euros.

That leaves Ajax without a natural left winger in the squad. Coach Míchel Sanchez has used midfielders Abdellah Ouazane and Oscar Gloukh there in each of the past few matches.