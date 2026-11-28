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Pharell Nash has told Ajax Showtime he is unhappy with the minutes he has played for Ajax's first team.

Nash has made three first-team appearances for Ajax, including a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Olympiakos.

This season, he has played only for Jong Ajax. In 16 appearances for the reserves, he has scored five goals and provided four assists.

The 18-year-old winger tells Ajax Showtime he is disappointed by the lack of opportunities under new coach Míchel.

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"Of course you want to play for the first team, but for now I'm trying to be patient and just keep doing my best for Jong Ajax," he says.

"The fact that Ajax keep playing midfielders on the left wing (Julian Brandt, Oscar Gloukh, Abdellah Ouazane, ed.) does get to me a bit," he adds.

"But I just have to keep doing my best. Score goals and provide assists for Jong Ajax. Then I'll get another chance with the first team," he concludes.

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Nash's Ajax contract expires at the end of this season. The forward says his entourage spoke with Jordi Cruijff last week.

"All I can do is keep doing my best. My goal is to succeed at Ajax," Nash says after the 4-4 draw against Heracles, bringing the interview to a close.