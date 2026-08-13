Ajax make approach to RB Leipzig for Lutsharel Geertruida

Ajax have made an enquiry with RB Leipzig about Lutsharel Geertruida’s services, Sky Sports Germany report. The Amsterdam club want to sign him on loan.

Geertruida is highly rated in the Netherlands. The centre-back and right-back has already reached a personal agreement with PSV.

Feyenoord are also weighing up a return for the Rotterdam-born player, who made his professional debut at De Kuip.

Leipzig would rather sell Geertruida permanently, while Ajax and PSV would prefer a loan move. The Dutch clubs face competition from Saudi Arabia, Spain and England.

Should no club follow through, Leipzig could still agree to a loan move at the end of the transfer window, according to Sky.

Right now, Leipzig are asking €20 million for the defender. Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord do not want to pay that fee.

Ajax are urgently searching for defensive reinforcements. Josip Sutalo is not yet fit and looks likely to leave this summer. Ko Itakura is also free to find a new club.