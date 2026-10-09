Ajax loanee shines abroad with two goals

Don-Angelo Konadu stole the show for Lommel SK on Friday evening. The 20-year-old striker, on loan from Ajax at the Belgian club, scored twice in a 3-1 away win over SK Beveren. In doing so, he ended Beveren's impressive home run, with the hosts unbeaten on their own ground for no fewer than 530 days.

After 24 minutes, Konadu made his first mark on the game. From a corner, the forward beat Moïse Kaboré in the air and headed past goalkeeper Nacho Schenk, who had no chance.

Beveren did level shortly before half-time, though. Former RKC Waalwijk forward Chris Lokesa started the move himself in the 41st minute, before Christian Brüls teed him up to finish with a fine backheel.

Just three minutes after the break, Konadu struck again. Juho Talvitie surged down the right, beat several opponents and pulled the ball back to the Ajax loanee. The striker kept his cool and drilled home his second of the evening.

Then Lommel stretched their lead in the 56th minute through Lucas Schoofs. The midfielder powered in Olivier Rommens' corner with a header to make it 3-1. Soon after, Schoofs also hit the post, while Beveren barely threatened again.

That brace came as a welcome boost for Konadu. The 20-year-old forward scored on his debut against Westerlo, but then went four straight matches without finding the net. Against Beveren, he ended that dry spell in convincing fashion.

Back in Amsterdam, Ajax will follow Konadu's performances in Belgium with interest. The club sent the striker to Lommel last summer to give him more senior experience. With his brace in the Jupiler Pro League, Konadu now has three goals in six matches.