Ajax face FC Sion again in the Conference League play-offs on Thursday night. Coach Míchel has named his line-up for the match at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, which kicks off at 20:00 and will be shown on Ziggo Sport.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Anton Gaaei at right-back and Caio Henrique at left-back are Ajax's full-backs. Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas make up the heart of the Amsterdam defence. Daley Blind is not yet fit enough to play any minutes.

In midfield, Youri Regeer must provide control for Ajax. Davy Klaassen and recent signing Julian Brandt are tasked with linking up with the forward line.

On the right wing, Steven Berghuis starts against Sion despite appearing to have permission to leave Ajax. Oscar Gloukh lines up on the left, while Marcos Leonardo leads the line again for the home side. Kasper Dolberg is therefore on the bench again.

Last week, Ajax won 2-4 in Switzerland. That leaves coach Míchel's side on the verge of the Conference League league phase, although Sion cannot be underestimated.

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Bouwman, Baas, Caio Henrique; Regeer, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Marcos Leonardo, Gloukh

FC Sion line-up: