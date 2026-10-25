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Rian Rosendaal
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Ajax line-up: Tolu returns to the starting XI, with changes at the back too

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax
Sparta Rotterdam
Ajax
Eredivisie

Ajax kick off away to Sparta Rotterdam at 16:45. Coach Míchel Sánchez has named the visitors' line-up.

Marc ter Stegen starts in goal in Rotterdam. Ahead of him, Thilo Kehrer and Dies Janse form the central defensive partnership, with Lucas Rosa and Youri Baas at full-back.  

Ajax make one change in midfield, with Sofyan Amrabat, Jorthy Mokio and Julian Brandt starting against Sparta. Davy Klaassen, who started against Atalanta, drops to the bench. 

With Brandt moving into midfield, Viktor Tsygankov starts on the right wing. Tolu Arokodare replaces Marcos Leonardo up front, while Abdellah Ouazane starts on the left after scoring a superb goal against Atalanta.

Sparta Rotterdam line-up: not yet known.

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Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Janse, Baas; Amrabat, Mokio, Brandt; Tsygankov, Tolu, Ouazane.

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