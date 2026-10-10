Ajax line-up against NEC: second starting place for Sofyan Amrabat, Davy Klaassen absent

Ajax restart their VriendenLoterij Eredivisie campaign at home to NEC on Saturday. Coach Míchel Sánchez has a number of injury problems, so he has had to reshuffle, as the line-up shows. Kick-off in Amsterdam is at 21:00.

Míchel is without Anton Gaaei, Caio Henrique, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis and Kasper Dolberg through injury. Simon Adingra and Yves Bissouma could make their debuts on Saturday, the Spanish coach said at a press moment. Aaron Bouwman is fit again after injury.

Marc ter Stegen starts in goal against NEC. Lucas Rosa at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back complete the full-back spots. Thilo Kehrer and Youri Baas form the heart of the Ajax defence.

Davy Klaassen does not start in midfield and begins on the bench. Instead, Míchel has gone with Jorthy Mokio, Sofyan Amrabat and Julian Brandt for the Eredivisie restart.

With Berghuis out, Viktor Tsygankov gets his chance on the right of the attack. Oscar Gloukh starts from the left, while Tolu Arokodare leads the line for the home side.

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 15:00 NEC

Ajax need the win to stay in touch with the top sides. They also want a strong dress rehearsal ahead of Thursday's meeting with Hajduk Split in the Conference League.

Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Wijndal; Mokio, Amrabat, Brandt; Tsygankov, Tolu, Gloukh.

NEC line-up: Crettaz; Storm, Schuurs, Gabriel Brás; Tadic, Nejasmic, Kers, Fonville; Chery, Lebreton; Linssen.