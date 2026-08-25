Ajax have set their sights on Gady Beyuku, Foot Mercato reports. The 20-year-old France youth international is under contract at Serie B side Modena and is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs.

After leaving France, Beyuku has been playing in Italy. Following spells with, among others, FC Versailles and Football Club 93 Bobigny, the defender moved to Triestina, although he did not make an official first-team appearance there.

He then broke through at Modena in the second tier of Italian football. The right-back has made 45 appearances for the Serie B club so far, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

According to Foot Mercato, Ajax are not alone in closely monitoring Beyuku's situation. Vancouver Whitecaps, Juve Stabia and Avellino are also interested, while an unnamed French club are in the market as well.

Previously, Beyuku had made a clear impression at the Under-20 World Cup. The Frenchman started six of the seven matches there and impressed with the national youth team.

France Under-20 eventually went out on penalties to Morocco. In the third-place play-off, the team then also had to acknowledge Colombia as the better side.

Comfortable in several positions across the back line, the defender is naturally a right-back. According to Transfermarkt, Beyuku currently has a market value of around €2.5 million.

His contract at Modena runs until mid-2028.