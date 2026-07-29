Ajax hold talks with Bart van Rooij, but still find Twente's asking price too high

Ajax have set their sights on Bart van Rooij. The FC Twente right-back is expected to become the new first-choice on the right in Amsterdam, ESPN reports.

According to ESPN, Ajax have been tracking the 25-year-old defender from North Brabant for some time. Jordi Cruyff has already held initial talks with Van Rooij.

Ajax see Van Rooij as the ideal replacement for Anton Gaaei. ESPN expect the Danish right-back, who recently came close to a move to Eintracht Frankfurt, to leave.

"At FC Twente, Van Rooij also always drops in alongside the two centre-backs in the build-up and stands out with line-breaking passes from the back. This is exactly what Míchel wants from his right-back," the sports broadcaster writes.

His playing style is completely different from that of Joël Veltman. The free-agent defender, who is currently keeping himself fit with Jong Ajax, is therefore not under consideration.

Back in the winter, Twente turned down a bid of ten million euros for Van Rooij. Wolverhampton Wanderers made that offer. The Tukkers are again asking for around ten million euros. Ajax consider that too high, but still hope to get a deal done.