'Ajax go all out for €15 million centre-back'

Ajax have made a bid for Enzo Boyomo, Diario de Navarra reports. The Amsterdam club want to loan the 24-year-old centre-back from Osasuna for the rest of the season and secure an option to buy, with the player valued at around fifteen million euros according to Transfermarkt.

The Spanish newspaper says the deal would be a loan, with Ajax also paying Osasuna a loan fee.

Boyomo has nine caps for Cameroon and is under contract with Osasuna until mid-2029. Diario de Navarra adds that his future at the LaLiga club is uncertain.

A move to Amsterdam would reunite Boyomo with Míchel Sánchez, who knows the defender well. Ajax's Spanish coach is actively looking to strengthen the centre of defence and said after the match against Telstar that he wants another option there.

"I think we still need a winger, a central defender and possibly a midfielder," Míchel said on Sunday. Ajax saw Ko Itakura, Josip Sutalo and Ahmetcan Kaplan leave this summer, while only the experienced Daley Blind has arrived at the back so far.

One priority is another right-sided centre-back to compete alongside Aaron Bouwman. After the match against Telstar, Míchel also said Ajax are building with plenty of young players and may need more experience in certain matches.

"It may be that we need more experience in some matches," said Míchel. "In my opinion, we could still use a player who is good in the build-up. It can be a midfielder, but also a central defender." The arrival of Sofyan Amrabat has already given Ajax extra experience in midfield, but the search for a defender does not appear to be over.



