Ajax are open to selling Youri Baas if a good bid arrives this summer. According to club watcher Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, the 23-year-old defender is paying the price to some extent in Amsterdam.

In the Kick-off podcast, Verweij also discusses a possible departure for Josip Sutalo. According to media in his homeland, the Croatian defender has received several offers, including a proposal from Benfica.

"I also heard that some others may still leave and that Ajax would even be willing to consider a bid for Youri Baas if one comes in," Verweij adds.

Since the return of Daley Blind, Baas's position in the squad has changed, according to the journalist. "Baas does seem to be becoming the one paying the price a little bit," Verweij says, while also stressing that coach Míchel Sánchez has confidence in the left-footed defender.

"We also spoke to Míchel Sánchez after the match against Shelbourne and he is full of confidence about Baas. He really rates him highly."

Even so, Ajax are not ruling out a sale if an interested club come forward with an attractive proposal. "I do think that if a good bid comes in for him, then a sale will also become open for discussion," Verweij concludes.

PSV were previously linked with Baas, but a move to Eindhoven is not realistic. "Unless they come up with a big bag of money," Verweij says about a potential attempt by PSV. "I think Ajax want to sell him to anyone, except their rivals in the Netherlands."