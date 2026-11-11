Ajax demand this sky-high sum from Barça for Youri Baas

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Ajax have no plans to let Youri Baas leave this winter, DIARIO SPORT report. The Spanish newspaper says the Amsterdam club want more than €30 million for the central defender.

A few weeks ago, SPORT reported that Barça had identified Baas in their search for a new central defender.

The club rate his ability on the ball and positional awareness highly. Barcelona also see his ability to play at left-back as a major advantage.

Ajax want "twice his market value", according to SPORT. Transfermarkt estimates that value at €16 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the Conference League match against FC Midtjylland, Baas spoke about Barcelona's reported interest. "I don't know where the rumour comes from, but it's nice, of course."

Next matches AJX Eredivisie 08:30 HAA

Sofyan Amrabat's groin injury meant Baas played as a defensive midfielder in Ajax's recent matches against Midtjylland (a 1-6 win) and FC Twente (2-2).

In 2018, Ajax signed the left-footed player from Excelsior's youth academy. Three seasons ago, he played on loan at NEC.