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Ajax coach Míchel Sanchez is unhappy that away fans will not be allowed at De Klassieker on Sunday, he said at the press conference after Ajax's 4-0 win over FC Thun.

Ajax cruised past FC Thun at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Thursday evening. Rayane Bounida opened the scoring early, before Marcos Leonardo, Bounida again and Steven Berghuis added further goals.

At the post-match press conference, Míchel was asked about the absence of away fans at De Klassieker.

Away fans have been barred from De Klassieker since 2009. Amsterdam's then mayor Job Cohen and Rotterdam's then mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb imposed the ban after disorder during De Klassieker, including a confrontation in Amsterdam.

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"I don't like that supporters aren't allowed in the away end," Míchel Sanchez said on Thursday evening.

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"I think it's very important that everyone is allowed to attend a match. It's an enormous shame and it's something that shocks me," he continued.

He went further. "I know our fans will be there for the final training session, but it really hurts me that they aren't allowed in the stadium. That we can't benefit from their presence is something that really shocks me," the Spaniard stressed again.

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Ajax face their eternal arch-rivals Feyenoord at De Kuip on Sunday. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.