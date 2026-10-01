Ajax circled in red: 'My friends and family talk only about that match'

Ajax face FC Midtjylland in the Conference League next month. It will be a special occasion for North Holland goalkeeper Nordin Bakker, who joined the Danish top-flight club this season and is almost certain to feature against the Amsterdam side.

Midtjylland needed a new second-choice goalkeeper this summer after Jonas Lössl decided to end his career. The club from Herning eventually moved for Bakker, who arrived from sc Heerenveen and signed a three-year contract at the MCH Arena.

Bakker has yet to play in the Danish Superliga, as expected, although he has already made his debut in the cup against Sundby BK, who were swept aside 0-7. His league debut now looks to be approaching fast.

Elías Ólafsson, the first-choice goalkeeper, suffered a kidney injury in the closing stages of the last match before the international break against Odense BK. The Icelander saw out the game, but later needed an operation. He is expected to be out for months.

"I spoke to Elias after the match and I didn't expect him to be out for so long," the 28-year-old Bakker tellsDanish Bold. "Three days after the match I was on holiday in the Netherlands, and I spoke to him there. That was when he told me how serious the injury was."

For Bakker, the situation is tough. "It is difficult for us. He is also my friend, but as second-choice goalkeeper it is now my task to replace him as well as possible," says Bakker, who believes he is similar to Ólafsson. "We are both very strong in the air at set-pieces, and I think we are both good on the goal line."

When Midtjylland host Ajax on 5 November, Bakker is likely to start. "I am really looking forward to it. I was back in the Netherlands last week, and my family and friends have been talking about nothing but that match."

Still, Bakker is keeping his feet on the ground. "I know there are still many other interesting matches before then, so I have to focus on those first," says Bakker, who is then asked about Ajax again. "A lot of family members are coming to watch. But I have told them they have to be patient."

Before Ajax come to town, his attention is on FC Copenhagen. "My focus is first and foremost on the next match, against FC Copenhagen. After that, we will see what happens," concludes the Oostknollendam native, who has also played for Almere City, FC Volendam and Bulgaria's Beroe Stara Zagora, in addition to Heerenveen.