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Ajax coach Míchel Sanchez criticised the ban on away fans at Sunday's De Klassieker during his press conference after Ajax's 4-0 win over FC Thun.

Ajax cruised past FC Thun at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Thursday evening. Rayane Bounida struck early, with Marcos Leonardo, Bounida again and Steven Berghuis adding further goals.

At the post-match press conference, Míchel faced a question about the absence of away fans from De Klassieker.

Away fans have been barred from De Klassieker since 2009. Job Cohen and Ahmed Aboutaleb, then the mayors of Amsterdam and Rotterdam respectively, took the decision after disorder during De Klassieker led to a confrontation in Amsterdam.

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"I don't like the fact that supporters aren't allowed in the away section," Míchel Sanchez said on Thursday evening.

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"I think it's very important that everyone is allowed to attend a match. It's a real shame and it's something that shocks me," he continued.

"I know our fans will be there for the final training session, but it really hurts me that they aren't allowed in the stadium. The fact that we can't benefit from their presence is something that really shocks me," the Spaniard emphasised.

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Ajax visit their great rivals Feyenoord at De Kuip on Sunday. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.