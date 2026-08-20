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Rian Rosendaal

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Ajax bid farewell to defender who was signed for more than 10 million

Transfers
Ajax

Ko Itakura has completed a permanent move from Ajax to Borussia Mönchengladbach, the Amsterdam club announced on Thursday. The two clubs have agreed a deal for the defender, who was under contract at Ajax until mid-2029.

"Ajax have thanked Itakura for his contribution in Amsterdam and wished him every success in Germany," the press release about the Japanese player reads. He previously spent three seasons at Gladbach.

Ajax signed Itakura from Gladbach in 2025 for more than €10 million and he went on to make 26 appearances for the first team in Amsterdam. It had been clear for some time that the defender was surplus to requirements and free to leave.

Earlier this week, Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland reported that Ajax will retain €3.5 million from Itakura's sale. De Telegraaf later reported that the figure is €5 million. 

After coming through his medical in Germany without any problems, Itakura signed a contract with Gladbach until mid-2030. 

"I am very happy to be back at Borussia. I missed the club enormously and when the offer came, I decided to return. It feels like coming home. I am looking forward to playing for Borussia again and playing at home in front of our fans," an elated Itakura told Gladbach's website.

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