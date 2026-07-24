‘Ajax are interested in him. But he is not there yet’

Míchel could only laugh on Thursday when Ziggo Sport asked him about Marc-André ter Stegen. The Ajax manager could not hide the club's interest in the Barcelona goalkeeper.

"That news is known to everyone," Míchel said with a smile shortly before the European meeting with FK Vojvodina. "He is a player we are interested in. But he is not here yet."

He then shifted the focus to the options already in the building. "The only thing I can say is that I am happy with the goalkeepers who are here. I will keep working to improve Ajax. As for the transfers, Jordi Cruyff knows what we need," the coach said, passing the ball to Ajax's technical director.

Ajax want to take Ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona and cover part of his salary. Fiscal problems have so far stopped both clubs from signing a loan agreement.

On Tuesday, Mundo Deportivo reported that Ajax are starting to lose patience with Ter Stegen. Even so, there is still hope that the 34-year-old German goalkeeper will soon be presented in Amsterdam.

Still, Míchel made clear he trusts the players who have opened the new season. "At Ajax, we are going for the best possible options. And I am happy with the current squad," he said.