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Ajax and Zakaria Ouazane part ways with immediate effect

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Ajax

Zakaria Ouazane is no longer an Ajax player, Mike Verweij reports. The brother of Abdellah Ouazane, who is currently making a big impression in pre-season, is joining the joint academy of FC Twente and Heracles.

The 19-year-old striker has ended his Ajax contract by mutual consent. He will play for the Under-21 side in Twente this season.

Last season, Zakaria Ouazane made 13 appearances for Jong Ajax in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, partly because of frequent injury problems. He scored once.

Meanwhile, his brother, who is two years younger, has already featured for Ajax's first team. Abdellah Ouazane got minutes in the cup competition last season and has been involved throughout pre-season under coach Míchel.

The 17-year-old midfielder set up a goal in the 4-1 win over FK Vojvodina and scored the winner in the friendly against Burnley (2-1).

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