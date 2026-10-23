Air ambulance on Bayern Munich training pitch: serious concerns for Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon. A medical helicopter also landed at Bayern Munich's training ground for the Belgian manager, BILD reports.

Already unwell this week, Kompany had been struck by a viral infection last weekend. It forced him to lie down in his coach's room during and after the match against RB Leipzig (6-1).

He then missed Bayern's training sessions on Monday and Tuesday, leaving his assistant to handle the press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Arsenal (2-2).

According to BILD, the viral infection has caused problems with "old scar tissue". The former Manchester City player is struggling to move around at present, among other issues.

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The Belgian said at the press conference after the match against Arsenal: "As a coach, you always want to do everything and achieve everything. I caught a pretty nasty virus last week and, of course, I didn't listen to my body. At a certain point, my body said: Stop now!"

Why an ambulance took Kompany to hospital on Friday remains unclear. According to BILD, there is "great concern" for the Bayern manager.