Chelsea are continuing their heavy spending in the transfer market. To strengthen their attack, the London club are preparing to sign a 35-year-old striker and part ways with a 23-year-old striker they had signed for 25 million euros.

The website "Foot Mercato" said that Chelsea have set the transfer market alight once again. The Blues are still spending lavishly, having splashed out 282 million euros this summer to bring in Morgan Rogers, Marco Balestra and Dinier.

As is their habit, the English club are seeking to sign as many promising young talents as possible. This time, though, they may spring a surprise.

"The Athletic" reported today that Chelsea are interested in signing Danny Welbeck, the former Manchester United player, who has worn the Brighton shirt since 2020.

It follows two impressive seasons in the Premier League: 10 goals in 30 matches in 2024/2025 and 13 goals in 37 matches in 2025/2026.

The 35-year-old son of Manchester is proving that he can still find the back of the net in the Premier League. Chelsea's interest, though, is a surprising one.

Marc Guiu, Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson and Joao Pedro already give Chelsea a very strong attacking line. Even so, the Blues are optimistic they can persuade Brighton to part with their striker, who has only one year left on his contract.

Why chase such a surprising option? Because Chelsea are ready to part with a number of their strikers, including Emanuel Emegha, 23.

That, too, comes as a surprise. The young Dutchman, who recently suffered a hamstring injury, has not been long at Stamford Bridge, where his contract runs until 2033.