The Qatar Football Association has thrown its full weight behind Gianni Infantino, the Swiss president of the International Federation of Association Football.

In a statement posted on its X account, the QFA said it backs Infantino's ongoing efforts to develop and grow football around the world.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, president of the Qatar Football Association, welcomed Infantino's decision not to proceed with the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" proposal, citing the general good of the international football community.

According to the QFA president, the proposal contained some ideas worthy of study.

He praised FIFA's decision to pull the plan, a move aimed at preserving the unity of all member national associations as an immediate priority.

The statement concluded: "We at the Qatar Football Association affirm our full support for President Infantino's ongoing efforts to develop and grow football around the world."

UEFA had come out against FIFA's proposal, resolved to boycott the World Cup, and called on Infantino to resign.