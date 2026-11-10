Against Mourinho's wishes: Real Madrid star makes a difficult decision

Endrick has begun weighing up his future. He craves the continuity he isn't getting at Real Madrid, even with a good relationship with coach José Mourinho and a lingering dream of making it at the Spanish giants.

The Brazilian striker has caught the eye of several European clubs, most notably Roma and Sporting Lisbon, with the winter window fast approaching. Carrying on at his current rate has become near impossible: just 140 minutes across seven matches, with only one start, against Sevilla.

Endrick chose to stay at Real Madrid last summer at Mourinho's request, even after a loan to Roma had looked all but done. The playing time he was chasing never arrived.

None of this has sparked a crisis between player and coach. Endrick insists his relationship with Mourinho is strong, and that any decision to leave would have nothing to do with a fallout. It comes down to his desire to keep developing and avoid stalling his career at the age of 20.

According to the newspaper "AS", Endrick has resolved to find a new home in January, much like his earlier spell at Olympique Lyon. There he was handed a bigger role and revived his career, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 21 matches across a total of 1,663 minutes.

Roma and Sporting lead the list of interested parties

Roma look keen once again to land the player in January, but they face competition from Sporting Lisbon, who have already made a move to sign him for the second half of the season.

Sporting hold several cards that could make them the right fit. The team are in the Champions League, and coach Paulo Fonseca, newly installed, has asked for the player, which could open the door to regular minutes.

A switch to Portugal would also suit Endrick on language and geography. Lisbon sits close to Madrid, making the move less of an upheaval for the player and his family.

A permanent departure is an option on the table

Even so, Endrick has yet to make a final call on his destination. He is still studying his options, among them a permanent exit from Real Madrid rather than settling for a loan.

Should that happen, the player wants a formula that keeps Real Madrid in some control of his future, whether by selling part of his rights or writing in a buy-back clause that lets the Spanish club reclaim him over several seasons on suitable terms.

For their part, Real Madrid are not closing the door on Endrick's departure if the decision becomes definitive. The club know they must protect a hefty investment: the deal, according to the report, topped 80 million euros once transfer value, salary, commissions and taxes are factored in.

Ambiguous statements

Endrick left every door open when asked about his future at Brazil's press conference earlier on Tuesday, saying: "I don't know what will happen in January. It's in God's hands, and I ask Him to grant me wisdom so that the best happens for me and my career. What will happen will happen".

He added: "I will continue working calmly until Endrick the player achieves success. Of course Madrid is a wonderful city, and I feel it's the place where my family is. And I will do everything I can to push my career forward. But I just want to play and be happy. I'm very young, I'm 20 years old. I'm not saying I need to jump off a cliff, but I just want to be happy, to play, to score goals, to provide assists, and to help my teammates".

Lyon came up again when the striker reflected on his past, saying: "What happened to me at Lyon, for example, was one of the best things that happened to me in my life, and it was without doubt the period in which I was happiest".

At the same time, the Brazilian was keen to stress that his thinking on his future has nothing to do with his bond with Mourinho, explaining: "He cares about me a lot. He approaches me in training, talks to me and asks how I am, but not about football. He always asks me about my personal life, and that's something I appreciate".

He added: "He was one of the first coaches I've worked with who spoke to me in this way. He received me very well, and I'm grateful to him. And of course, I will always give everything I have for Real Madrid. Real Madrid will remain above everything for me".

Endrick wrapped up his thoughts on Mourinho by saying: "With the affection Mourinho shows me, I will defend him, and that's exactly what I do in every match I play in, and I will continue to do so".